Maintainers roughhouse while a C-130J Super Hercules is de-iced at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Nov. 22, 2019. (Senior Airman River Bruce/Air Force)
A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, fires a Shoulder-Launched Multipurpose Assault Weapon during a live-fire range in Setermoen, Norway, Nov. 6, 2019.(Lance Cpl. Nathaniel Q. Hamilton/Marine Corps)
A U.S. Army paratrooper descends onto Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, after exiting an Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft during airborne operations, Dec. 3, 2019. (Paolo Bovo/Army)
Aviation Boatswains Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Caleb Myers moves away from an E-2C Hawkeye on Dec. 4, 2019, before it launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the Pacific Ocean. (Airman D.J. Schwartz/Navy)
A C-130J Super Hercules flies across the Italian Dolomites at Aviano Air Bbase, Italy, Dec. 3, 2019. (Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV/Air Force)
25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy soldiers and cadre conduct a helocast insertion from a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter special patrol insertion/extraction at Bellows Air Force Station, Kaneohe, Hawaii, Dec 4, 2019. (Sgt. Tyvel Clement/Army)
Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Tyler Randrup directs a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) on Dec. 3, 2019, in the Pacific Ocean. (ass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob D. Bergh/Navy)
U.S. Marines fire training projectiles from an M72 Light Anti-Armor Weapon during Forest Light Middle Army in Aibano Training Area, Shiga, Japan, Dec. 3, 2019. (Lance Cpl. DAngelo Yanez/Marine Corps)
Logistics Specialist Seaman William Swan, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), inventories repairable parts in one of Ford's supply rooms on Dec. 4, 2019, in the Atlantic Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Angel Thuy Jaskuloski/Navy)
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon soars above Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Nov. 26, 2019.(Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky/Air Force)
