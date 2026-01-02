A member of a veteran parachuting group who was descending onto the field for the annual Armed Forces Bowl college football game Friday appeared to get tangled in a wire before plummeting into the crowd, according to multiple reports.

The parachutist, who belonged to the All Veteran Group parachuting team, according to the Houston Chronicle, was gliding into the Texas State vs. Rice game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, when the mishap occurred.

The parachutist was one of several that jumped out of a plane above the field before the noon kickoff.

The All Veteran Group consists of active-duty service members and veterans who conduct parachute demonstrations to pay tribute to service members and raise money for nonprofit organizations.

After the first parachutist made it onto the field safely, the Houston Chronicle reported, video shared on social media showed the second parachutist carrying the U.S. Navy flag briefly getting caught in what appeared to be a wire above the field, before falling into the crowd.

Three of the five parachutists landed safely, with another parachutist landing outside the stadium, according to Keff Ciardello of the San Antonio Express-News.

The media director for the bowl game, Drew Harris, told the Houston Chronicle that the individual seen falling in the video was able to walk off the field under their own power. He also told the publication that no one in the stands was injured.

The parachutist’s name and information has not been released.

The Texas State Bobcats blew out the Rice Owls 41-10.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.