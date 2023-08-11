Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter (X) owner Elon Musk have formally agreed to a mixed martial arts fight in the ancient city of Rome, with all proceeds going to veterans charities, Musk tweeted Friday.

The yet-to-be scheduled billionaire beatdown, which will be streamed on both Twitter and Meta, has been approved by Italy’s minister of culture to take place in an “epic location” that will “pay respect to the past and present of Italy,” Musk wrote. Musk did not specify exactly what charities will benefit from the Thrilla of Vanilla.

Rumblings of a techie tussle between the two social media magnates first began circulating in June along with the development of Zuckerberg’s Twitter competitor app, Threads, TMZ Sports reported.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk tweeted in June.

“Send me the location,” the 39-year-old Facebook founder responded.

Musk, 52, noted there would be a “chance [the] fight happens in [the] Colosseum,” hallowed grounds that once played host to songs of steel and fury authored by decidedly non-techie gladiators.

As the Silicon Valley Skirmish has continued to gain steam, multiple UFC icons have volunteered their services to train the tech bosses.

In the training corner of the shockingly shredded, 5′7, 155-pound Mark “Better off Threads” Zuckerberg are UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Training the 6′2, 187-pound Elon “The Bird Killer” Musk, meanwhile, is none other than UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, who offered to train Musk in June, which Musk accepted.

Massive size difference aside, the fight would inevitably have the chance to be one of the most-viewed bouts in the history of combat sports. The May 2015 Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao boxing match in Las Vegas is currently ranked as the highest-grossing fight, with 4.6 million Pay-Per-View purchases and $410 million in revenue.

Jon Simkins is a writer and editor for Military Times, and a USMC veteran.

