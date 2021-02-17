Your Air Force

Tell us what you think about the COVID-19 vaccines

3 hours ago
Master-at-Arms 1st Class Patrick Moore receives the COVID-19 vaccine as U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief James Honea observes at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Dec. 29, 2020. (Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jay C. Pugh/Navy)

Two COVID-19 vaccines have approved for use in the United States, but many Americans remain skeptical about their safety, despite assurances from experts and about a third of troops have declined to take the shots.

Has your unit been offered the vaccine yet?

Have you taken it?

Have you refused?

Why or why not?

What do you think about your comrades who choose to take it?

What about those who choose not to?

As vaccines roll out and into arms across the military, we want to hear about your experience, and whether you opted to get the jab or not.





While the vaccines remain voluntary because the government has only authorized them under an emergency-use authorization, have you felt pressured by your chain of command to receive or not receive the vaccine?

Email geoffz@militarytimes.com to share your experience and thoughts. We can grant you anonymity upon request but would like to know your branch and age. We will also need to verify your identity if we use any of your thoughts in a future article.

About

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.

