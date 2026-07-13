The U.S. Air Force awarded its highest honor for aerial achievement to an F-16 pilot for his actions during a Saudi Arabia deployment last year.

Capt. Nathanial “Icarus” Welch received the Distinguished Flying Cross with Valor earlier this month for bravery and devotion to duty during his 2025 deployment, according to a release

Welch, a pilot and chief of plans and programs in the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron, was deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, as an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot with the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron in April 2025.

During an April 29, 2025, mission, Welch repeatedly flew into heavily defended airspace as he successfully evaded the three enemy and warned the formation of incoming threats.

As Welch came within a few hundred feet of the explosions, he remained on station to protect coalition aircraft until the threat subsided, the release reads.

“Capt. Welch exemplifies everything the nation asks for in a fighter pilot escorting other combatants into a heavily defended enemy position,” Air Force Col. Matthew Johnston, 354th Fighter Wing commander, said in the release.

“He selflessly placed his aircraft between enemy missile systems and the aircraft he was protecting to ensure mission success and the survival of the force package,” he continued.

The release did not provide details about the mission, but Welch’s squadron at the time, known as the “Wild Weasel” unit, was deployed to Saudi Arabia during Operation Rough Rider, which began mid-March 2025 against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Previous Air Force releases show that the 480th squadron participated in Operation Rough Rider and that other members of the unit received awards for their service in U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.

Welch was given the award by Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, 11th Air Force commander, in a ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, the statement said.

“Icarus, thanks for doing your job with excellence and valor in the face of danger,” Davis said in the release. “I know you would go back and do it again; I know all your wingmen would also have done the same. It is rare we get the opportunity to award an Airmen with the Distinguished Flying Cross with the Valor device, and you deserve it.”

A Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded heroism or extraordinary achievement during an aerial flight. The “V” device recognizes acts of heroism beyond normally expected while in direct combat against an armed enemy.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.