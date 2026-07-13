Air Force officials continue to reinforce the necessity of focusing on fitness, dress and appearance standards to airmen in a Monday letter sent to the force.

In the letter, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach argued that every airman needs to focus on fitness and appearance standards in an effort to strengthen the service’s readiness and should familiarize themselves with the updated physical fitness rules.

“Fitness remains essential to every Airman’s ability to execute the mission under challenging conditions,” he wrote.

Unless medically exempt from the waist-to-height ratio component of the force’s fitness assessment, airmen are required to upload their current ratio into myBodyComp by July 31 for active-duty service members and August 31 for air reserve component members.

The waist-to-height ratio assessment is a large part of the force’s overall fitness program and showcases the readiness and health of the service to commanders, Wilsbach wrote.

Wilsbach said that meeting the responsibility of deterring aggression for the country begins with upholding high standards since they are the “foundation of discipline and readiness.”

“Consistently holding ourselves accountable builds trust within our formations, reinforces confidence in our teammates, and ensures we are prepared to answer our Nation’s call,” the letter reads.

Wilsbach also drove home the dress and appearance standards upheld by the force, saying that a professional image reflects discipline, pride and attention to detail and can push excellence.

The letter comes in the wake of a series of stricter standards executed across the military branches since Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth began pushing for more rigorous grooming and fitness standards.

“It’s tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops,” Hegseth said in a September 2025 speech. “It’s a bad look. It is bad, and it’s not who we are.”

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.