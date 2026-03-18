A domestic-related shooting broke out Tuesday evening at a New Mexico Air Force base, resulting in one person dead and another injured, according to military base officials.

The shooting occurred at Holloman Air Force Base around 5:30 p.m. and a brief lockdown was placed following the reports of an active shooter, base officials told Military Times in a statement on Wednesday.

“The lockdown was lifted shortly thereafter when security forces personnel confirmed that the scene was safe,” the 49th Wing statement said.

Officials said that it was an “isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to our community.”

The injured individual is an active-duty service member assigned to the Holloman base, per the statement, and the deceased was a military veteran that was previously stationed at the base.

“Based on the current investigation, this incident was domestic related, but the individuals were not married,” the statement reads.

The injured service member was transported for medical treatment and is in stable condition, according to the statement. Officials said the civilian was declared dead at the scene.

Officials say that the name of the injured service member will not be released due to privacy reasons, and the name of the deceased will not be released pending next of kin notifications.

Base officials confirmed in a statement to Military Times that the shooting took place near the shoppette.

The shoppette remains closed until further notice, the base announced Tuesday on their Facebook page at 10:20 p.m.

The 49th Wing Security Forces Squadron and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations are tasked with handling the investigation.

Officials said that more information will be provided as it becomes available, as the investigation is still underway.

Holloman Air Force Base contains the 49th Wing, which deploys worldwide to support national security objectives, according to the base’s website. The wing also trains F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots and MQ-9 Reaper pilots and sensor operations, while also delivering Air Transportable Climes and Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources to personnel.

The base is located in southern New Mexico’s Tularosa Basin between the Sacramento and San Andrea mountain ranges. It is roughly 90 miles north of El Paso, Texas.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.