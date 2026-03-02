A U.S. Air Force airman was found dead in their off-base residence near the Shaw Air Force Base, according to the base.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Feb. 23, Airman First Class McKenzie C. Cooper, née Bradley, was found dead in her off-base residence, per the Feb. 27 release.

“The heart of our squadron is heavy. We didn’t just lose an Airman; we lost a vital part of our FSS family,” Lt. Col. Joseph A. Mitchell, 20th FSS commander, said in the release.

Cooper, 20, was assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing at the South Carolina base as a force support squadron airman.

Cooper hails from Trenton, Tennessee, and enlisted in the Air Force on Feb. 18, 2025, according to the release.

She arrived at the Shaw base four months later on June 10, 2025, where she served as a retirements, separations and promotions technician for the 20th Force Support Squadron.

The 20th Fighter Wing Force is tasked with delivering ready forces for combat operations, and the airmen in the force are trained to deploy at any time, according to the base’s website.

“McKenzie was someone who brought genuine warmth and spirit to our team,” Mitchell said in the statement.

“The empty space she leaves behind is immense, and we are all feeling this painful loss,” Mitchell continued.

Officials did not state any information regarding Cooper’s cause of death or if the death is being investigated.

