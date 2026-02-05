Senior U.S. Air Force leaders are laying down the law on standards as the service aims to reinforce professionalism.

In a Jan. 30 memo to security forces airmen, leaders emphasized individual responsibility, team commitment and a professional military image — to include proper greetings.

“We place immense trust in you, and that trust demands the highest standards of discipline, readiness, professionalism, and personal accountability,” the statement reads.

Signed by Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David R. Wolfe and USAF Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, the memo states that professional greetings at installation entry control points and throughout public interactions must be standard to reinforce trust, authority and pride.

“At one of our premier bases, Defenders greet patrons with, ‘Good Morning, Sir/Ma’am/General/Chief. Welcome to AFB. Fight’s On!” the memo highlights as a satisfactory approach.

The memo first publicly circulated on the unofficial Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page Tuesday. An Air Force spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the memo to Military Times on Thursday.

Air Force leaders have spotlighted the importance of appearance standards and morale in the past through changes in dress and personal regulations, such as allowing morale shirts and name tags and enforcing new fitness standards.

The statement stresses the value of adhering to core values and notes the security forces’ mission as essential to national security.

“A professional military image is not superficial—it reflects discipline, attention to detail, and commitment to excellence, all of which directly contribute to mission success,” the memo states.

