A planned full refurbishment of bungalows starting in May at an U.S. Air Force base in England is set to leave some military family housing residents without on-base housing.

Royal Air Force Base Croughton in Northamptonshire, England, is renovating 36 bungalows at the base on Second, Third and Fourth streets starting in early summer with an expected duration of around 15 months, according to a USAF spokesperson.

On Tuesday, in an email correspondence to base residents, the base’s housing office once again alerted residents of the project and necessary steps in the moving process.

The email first publicly circulated on the unofficial Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page Tuesday.

A USAF spokesperson confirmed its authenticity by email to Military Times on Wednesday and that the message was sent by the 422d Civil Engineering Squadron.

Moves are scheduled to begin this May and conclude March 2027, the spokesperson said.

Adding that since these moves are considered a government necessity, they are funded by the USAF.

The initial planning of the refurbishment was drafted in August 2020 and underwent “extensive programming” until the funding was approved in fiscal year 2025, according to the spokesperson.

“Our objective is to ensure all residents of RAF Croughton receive clear and transparent communication and are well-supported throughout the process,” the spokesperson added.

Since the funding was approved, notices were delivered to each residence and consistent communication from the RAF Croughton housing office were completed, per the spokesperson.

Moving off base is the only option for residents come May as there will be no other military family housing units available to move into during this project.

The email clarifies that the housing units on Fifth Street are scheduled for demolition for a future project, and the Caversfield housing area is also not an option as it is designated for key and essential personnel only.

Residents can be added to a waitlist if they wish to move back on base after the refurbishment is completed, but they must have a minimum of six months retainability to be eligible, the message states.

“The housing office at RAF Croughton has been diligently working with local communities to ensure there is availability for off-base lodging throughout the program,” the spokesperson stated.

The spokesperson said that members should look for off-base accommodations within 20 miles or a one hour drive time of their installation in accordance with the USAF Housing Requirements and Markets Analysis.

The 36 military family housing units will undergo whole-house renovations that will include updates such as electrical systems, kitchens, appliances, bathrooms, carpets, external doors, guttering, garden fences and sheds and improved paths and paving, according to the spokesperson.

This full refurbishment comes amidst widespread renovations and a new “barracks task force,” which was established by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last October, for military housing at certain bases across branches to modernize units and resolve maintenance issues.

The email to residents says that the construction firm Jeakins Weir will establish a contractor works compound in April on Andrews Avenue, with the refurbishment to follow.

Residents on Second Street should expect an email from the housing office this month for support seeking rental housing off base, the email adds.

“The housing team are working with local letting agencies to ‘match’ properties to your bedroom needs and your allowances for a more seamless transition,” the email says.

Members who are required to move will be entitled to a Partial Dislocation Allowance, and if they have not lived off base before in this community, they will receive a one-off Move In Housing Allowance.

Previous renovations at RAF Croughton have focused on community spaces, like the community center in 2022 and the construction of a new training area in 2023.

According to the email, the schedule for the upcoming refurbishment is as follows:

February 2026: All residents are to be notified and Second Street residents will begin the rental housing process

May 2026: All Second Street residents vacate their on-base housing and Third Street residents begin their rental housing process

September 2026: All Third Street residents vacate

January to February 2027: Fourth Street residents move into Second Street upon completion of its refurbishment

March 2027: All Fourth Street residents transition to Second Street

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.