The U.S. Space Force officially activated its southern component in a ceremony on Wednesday, formalizing Space Forces Southern’s role in space capabilities across the Western Hemisphere.

During the ceremony at its headquarters of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, SPACEFOR-SOUTH was formally recognized a month after it was first operationally effective, according to a Space Force statement.

SPACEFOR-SOUTH became operationally effective on Dec. 1, 2025, but the ceremony marked the formal recognition of the activation with the assumption of command by Col. Brandon P. Alford.

“This new organization reaffirms our commitment to address local threats of all shapes and sizes, ranging from malign state actors to violent extremist organizations and to transnational criminal organizations,” Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman said at the ceremony.

“Space Forces Southern will continue to be a force for good in the region, using space to maintain peace and stability, and defend the homeland,” Saltzman continued.

U.S. Space Command played an integral role in the recent high-risk operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, providing space-based capabilities such as satellite communications and position, navigation and timing, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine said in a Jan. 3 press conference after the raid.

With its activation, SPACEFOR-SOUTH would be an integral part in such future missions.

According to the memo, Space Forces Southern operates as the space component of the U.S. Southern Command, tasked with incorporating space power with joint, interagency and multinational partners to support regional security, deterrence and stability across Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

Alford, the inaugural commander of Space Forces Southern, said in his speech at the ceremony that this activation showcases the importance of space in SOUTHCOM’s daily missions, per the release.

Previously, Alford served in senior leadership roles across SOUTHCOM, bringing his experience in missile warning, space control and joint space integration to his command, the statement says.

“The activation of Space Forces Southern affirms a simple and powerful idea: we are one hemisphere, stronger together,” Alford said at the ceremony.

The ceremony included a digital unveiling of the Space Forces Southern emblem, which showcases the Southern Cross constellation and a lightning bolt.

The constellation is meant to highlight how Space Forces Southern is the space component focused on South America, with the lightning bolt to signify the speed and responsiveness of “space-enabled support” to joint and partner forces throughout the region.

According to the release, space-enabled capabilities assist operations as guardians contribute a variety of support functions, like positioning, navigation, satellite communications, crisis response and more, to further regional stability and deterrence.

The ceremony was attended by senior leaders such as Acting Commander of SOUTHCOM Lt. Gen. Evan L. Pettus, Commander of Air Forces Southern Maj. Gen. David Mineau and Under Secretary of the Air Force Matthew Lohmeier.

