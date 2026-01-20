Six years after the U.S. Space Force’s founding and four years after the new service’s dress uniform development process began, the force has finally released wear guidelines for the formal uniform and a mandatory wear date for new physical training gear.

Set with the goal of establishing the force’s unique culture and visual identity, the service released a transition plan for guardians’ uniform and updates to its dress and appearance guidance, according to a Jan. 13 statement.

“Our service dress uniform represents the unique identity of Guardians, blending heritage with a modern design that reflects our unity and mission,” Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman said. “From the start, Guardian feedback shaped its design and fit. I know the force will wear it with pride.”

Guardians first debuted the new service dress uniform in a December 2025 basic training graduation ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

The uniform is distinct to the service with a dark blue jacket worn atop a white colored shirt that includes a diagonal line of silver buttons up to the guardian’s right shoulder.

The jacket and shirt is to be worn with a matching-colored tie and cap, along with gray pants or a skirt for women.

The mandatory wear date for the new service dress uniform has yet to be set by the service, but guardians can anticipate at least a year advance notice to ensure each service member has enough time for “procurement and transition,” per a Jan. 9 memorandum.

“A mandatory wear date for the USSF service dress uniform will be established once the uniform is widely available to all Guardians and full sustainment levels are achieved,” the memo reads.

The force previously stated that the uniform would be available to all starting mid-2026, with the opportunity first going to select service members such as recruiters and training instructors.

Guardians are able to continue wearing the modified Air Force service dress uniform until then and will not be required to purchase and wear the new service dress uniform until the mandatory wear date is set.

But starting Jan. 15, new recruits and guardians transferring into the service are now required to buy the Space Force’s service dress uniform ahead of their arrival to their new duty location — not the modified Air Force service dress, the memo states.

The memo, which was signed by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Brian L. Scarlett, also states that Space Force military personnel are mandated to don the new physical training gear beginning Feb. 1.

The physical training uniform was first rolled out in March 2024 and are available in both male and female sizes, according to a March 8, 2024 announcement.

The shorts, meant to be breathable and moisture-wicking, are black and paired with a dark grey T-shirt. Black sweatpants and windbreakers are also available.

The T-shirt says “Space Force” across its back, and both the T-shirt and windbreaker say “USSF” on its side. All items sport the force’s white delta logo.

Along with the physical training gear mandatory wear date and the updates to the service dress uniform requirements, the dress and personal appearance memo refined boonie cap wear policies and renovated the Space Force Honor Guard uniform items.

