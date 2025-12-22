The signs appear positive for military recruiting in fiscal 2026, following the services’ success last year in meeting or exceeding their recruiting goals, defense officials said Monday.

Since the beginning of fiscal 2026 in October, recruiting efforts are “already off to a strong and promising start,” officials said, with the Defense Department meeting nearly 40% of its delayed entry program accession goals.

“This is a historic figure and a testament to our support from the president and the secretary, as well as the great work being done by each of the services,” said Anthony J. Tata, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, in the announcement. “The department is on track to once again meet our recruiting mission.”

Since November 2024, the military has seen the highest percentage in meeting or exceeding their recruiting goals in more than a decade, officials also claimed in the announcement. According to DOD, the five service branches achieved an average of 103% of their recruiting goals for fiscal 2025, following recruiting challenges in recent years.

In early summer, officials from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Space Force announced they had already met their year-end recruiting targets.

All active-duty forces met their fiscal 2025 recruiting goals, according to DOD. Most of the reserve components also met their goals, with the exception of the Army Reserve, which met 75% of its goals.

According to DOD, the branches met the following recruiting goals:

The Army achieved 101.72% of its goal of 61,000 recruits, recruiting 62,050.

The Navy achieved 108.61% of its goal of 40,600 recruits, recruiting 44,096.

The Air Force achieved 100.22% of its goal of 30,100 recruits, recruiting 30,166.

The Space Force achieved 102.89% of its goal of 796 recruits, recruiting 819.

The Marine Corps achieved 100% of its goal of 26,600 recruits, recruiting 26,600.

In the announcement, chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell and other leaders attributed the success to several factors, including enhanced medical screening processes for recruits.

A medical records accession pilot program has cut down on waiting times between the time a recruit’s initial paperwork is submitted and when they are allowed to be taken in by their local Military Entrance Processing Station, officials stated. Reducing that wait time helps avoid potential recruits from losing interest in serving, officials said.

Other initiatives of the services that were cited in the announcement were preparatory courses to help recruits who are close to meeting enlistment standards improve their academic test scores and physical fitness.

A recent Defense Department Inspector General report found the Army and Navy had underreported the scores of recruits who went through those courses, failing to accurately calculate the number of recruits who scored low on their military aptitude tests. The services counted scores earned after completion of those preparatory courses, instead of scores the recruits earned when they first signed up.

Boosts in troop end strength

Meanwhile, the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act just signed into law by President Donald Trump boosts DOD’s troop end strength by about 26,100:

454,000 active-duty soldiers, an increase of 11,700 from fiscal 2025

334,600 sailors, an increase of 12,300 from fiscal 2025

321,500 airmen, an increase of 1,500 from fiscal 2025

10,400 Space Force guardians, an increase of 600 from fiscal 2025

The Marine Corps won’t see an increase over their 172,300 end strength for 2025.

