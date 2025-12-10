The U.S. Army on Tuesday charged a OB-GYN with secretly filming the medical exams of dozens of people.

“The U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel preferred four charges and 61 specifications against Maj. Blaine McGraw,” the Army’s Office of Special Trial Counsel said in a statement, adding that the offenses occurred between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2025 and that there were 44 victims.

Over 50 of the specifications were for “indecent visual record,” five were of conduct unbecoming of an officer, one was for willful disobedience of a superior officer and one was for making a false statement.

The Army said that the majority of alleged incidents happened during examinations with female patients at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, Texas, and that one victim — not a patient — was unknowingly recorded at a private home.

The doctor is currently being held in a Texas jail on pre-trial confinement after apparently “violating conditions of the commander,” the Army said in a separate statement.

McGraw was also accused of sexual misconduct, including the secret filming of a breast and pelvic exam, in a 13-page civil lawsuit filed in November in Bell County, Texas.

Protect our Defenders, a national nonprofit organization that combats sexual violence in the military, said in a Tuesday statement that it is representing victims in the case and provided a link for other potential victims to seek legal help at no cost.

Before he practiced at Fort Hood, McGraw treated patients at the medical center in Hawaii from June 2019 to June 2023. Tripler announced last month that it was planning to notify McGraw’s former patients about the investigation and about how to contact Army investigators and reach out to the hospital for support.

“Survivors of military abuse deserve justice, accountability, and independent support. The situation at Fort Hood is a sobering reminder that servicemembers can still face profound risks from individuals they should be able to trust,” said Nancy Parrish, the organization’s CEO.

