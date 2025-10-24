U.S. Air Force officials will inspect “100% of interior residence rooms” in unaccompanied housing facilities for service members, according to an unclassified memo published on social media and later confirmed by the service.

The purpose is to “ensure all UH residents are living in clean, comfortable and safe living conditions,” the memo issued by Headquarters Air Force stated.

The Air Force confirmed the authenticity of the memo to Military Times.

The inspections will include dorm rooms and common areas, including kitchens, laundry rooms and storage rooms, as well as mechanical, electrical and janitorial closets. Commanding officers are required to complete the inspections and submit detailed plans for improving their barracks by Oct. 29.

The orders call for commanders to relocate service members immediately who are found to be living in dirty, uncomfortable or unsanitary rooms.

“Leaders should use professional judgement during inspections as the chain of command has discretion to determine whether areas do or do not meet clean, comfortable, and safe criteria,” the memo states.

The inspections come amid an increased focus on military barracks, sparked by a 2023 watchdog report that exposed gruesome and hazardous living conditions.

The Government Accountability Office report, illustrated with photos, detailed service members living amid raw sewage, mold and insect infestations, non-functioning lighting and broken locks and windows. There was also little protection from intruders and squatters, investigators found.

In May, Secretary of the Navy John Phelan said he was horrified by the conditions he witnessed at the Palau Hall Barracks at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. He ordered sailors and Marines living there to move out within 10 days. A Navy-wide housing inspection followed.

“I actually thought the buildings were condemned,” Phelan told the Project on Government Oversight. “When we pulled up to them and saw what shape they’re in, I was shocked.”

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on social media the formation of a new Barracks Task Force that will create department-wide policies for barracks standards.

“For too long, this department has failed too many of our warfighters,” Hegseth said. “Every member of our joint force deserves housing that is clean, comfortable and safe, and that’s why we’ve established a brand new Barracks Task Force, charged with developing a department-wide barracks investment plan.

“As too many know, too often barracks are shabby and without basic modern amenities. But this isn’t just about creature comforts — this impacts morale, readiness, and our ability to recruit and retain the best warriors.”

Zita Ballinger Fletcher previously served as editor of Military History Quarterly and Vietnam magazines and as the historian of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. She holds an M.A. with distinction in military history.