Inoculations against disease have been part of U.S. military service since George Washington led the Continental Army, but none has created such controversy as the recently repealed mandate on vaccination against COVID-19.

Tens of thousands of service members sought exemptions and hundreds secured them, while federal lawsuits barred some services from involuntarily separating troops who opposed it.

So, Military Times wants to know: Are you looking at mandatory vaccines differently now? Have you applied for, or contemplated applying for, a waiver for a vaccine other than COVID-19?

If so, which one(s), and what is your reasoning?

Please send your thoughts to mmyers@militarytimes.com.

