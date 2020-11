Acting US defense secretary visits troops in rare visit to Somalia

The Pentagon’s acting defense secretary has made a rare visit to Somalia, a conflict-plagued nation in the Horn of Africa where American forces have been assisting in the fight against al-Qaida affiliate al-Shabab.

In a brief statement, the Pentagon said Christopher Miller, who was installed as acting defense secretary Nov. 9 when President Donald Trump fired Mark Esper, met Friday with U.S. troops in Mogadishu, the capital, to express appreciation for their work and to reiterate the U.S. commitment to combating extremist groups.

‘Why now?’ Dismay as US considers troop pullout from Somalia No country has been involved in Somalia's future as much as the United States. The Trump administration is contemplating the withdrawal of the several hundred U.S. military troops from the nation, but some experts say it would come at the worst possible time.

Just hours after Miller’s visit, the Somali government announced that a suicide bombing in Mogadishu killed at least seven people, and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility.

Trump is expected to order a withdrawal of most or all of the 700 U.S. troops based in Somalia before he leaves office Jan. 20.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller meets with Navy Capt. Christopher Gilbertson, the commander of Task Force 55, during a visit to Naval Support Activity, Bahrain, Nov. 25, 2020. (Lisa Ferdinando/DoD)

Miller has been in the Middle East and parts of north Africa this week on his first international trip as acting defense secretary. Miller, who previously headed the National Counterterrorism Center, has not been nominated by Trump for Senate confirmation as Pentagon chief.