U.S. Central Command has opened an investigation into reports that Houthi rebels in Yemen shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper late Tuesday, according to a Wednesday news release.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was operating in “authorized air space,” Army Lt. Col. Earl Brown said in a statement, when it allegedly was attacked by the group over Dhamar, in the country’s north.

“We have been clear that Iran’s provocative actions and support to militants and proxies, like the Iranian-backed Houthis, poses a serious threat to stability in the region and our partners," he said.

The rebels claimed credit for the missile attack in a statement from their military spokesman, The Associated Press reported.

It would be the second U.S. unmanned aerial vehicle shot down by Houthis this summer, if confirmed.