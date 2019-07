WASHINGTON — The U.S. military says that when it destroyed an Iranian drone last week over the Strait of Hormuz, it also took aim at a second drone.

Iran denies it lost any drones.

U.S. Central Command says that one Iranian drone crashed into the sea after the amphibious assault ship Boxer took what Central Command called “defensive action” against it last Thursday. It said the Boxer also “engaged” a second Iranian drone at the same time, but could not confirm it was destroyed.

Officials have said the Boxer used an electronic jamming device on the ship to attack the drones, rather than fire missiles at it.