The U.S. Air Force laid out new, more specific regulations in an Oct. 29 memorandum regarding grooming standards for airmen’s mustaches and sideburns.

The updated guidelines are in line with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s memo issued Sept. 30 to establish uniformed grooming standards across the force, an Air Force spokesperson told Military Times on Tuesday.

“The new guidance mandates that sideburns must be above the ear opening and mustaches are prohibited from going beyond the corners of the mouth or into a respirator seal zone,” the spokesperson added.

Military Times obtained a copy of the Oct. 29 memo, excerpts of which began circulating Monday on the unofficial Facebook page Air Force amn/nco/snco.

“Pride in an Airman’s personal appearance and uniform wear greatly enhances the discipline essential to an effective military force,” the memo says. “Therefore, Airmen must maintain a high standard of dress and personal appearance through adherence to the five elements of this standard: neatness, cleanliness, safety, uniformity, and military image.”

The memo outlines how, if worn, sideburns should be straight and not flared, with an even width above the ear opening and ending in a clean-shaven horizontal line.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has implemented new grooming and fitness standards since August, trying to align the services with his vision of proper military appearance. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Mustaches must be neatly trimmed and match the natural hair color of the airmen’s head, per the memo. Other styles of mustaches, like handlebar, twists, curls or goatees, are prohibited.

The new regulations have restricted shaving waivers as well, allowing them for religious accommodations and only temporary ones for medical conditions. Those waivers must now be approved by unit commanders.

“At the start of each duty day, male Airmen must be clean shaven,” the memo states. “Beards are not authorized unless for medical reasons, when recommended by a medical official, and approved by applicable unit commander or as authorized pursuant to a request for a religious accommodation.”

In a rare meeting of military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, near the end of September, Hegseth pledged to alter the force’s physical fitness and appearance standards.

Since August, Hegseth has implemented new grooming and fitness standards for the military to be aligned with his vision of proper military appearance.

“As I stated when directing the Rapid Force-Wide Review of Military Standards, the strength of the military is our unity and our shared purpose,” states an Aug. 20 memo from Hegseth to senior Pentagon leadership. “The Department must remain vigilant in maintaining the grooming standards which underpin the warrior ethos.”

