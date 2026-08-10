The Pentagon revoked a former U.S. Air Force secretary’s security clearance, alleging that he shared classified information regarding Air Force One’s capabilities to a news outlet.

Frank Kendall, who served as the 26th Air Force secretary from 2021 to 2025 during former President Joe Biden’s administration, recently spoke with news outlets and has been quoted in their stories concerning the Qatari-donated jet’s security features.

Sean Parnell, a Pentagon spokesperson, said in a Friday social media post that Kendall’s access to classified information and his ability to hold any “sensitive” position is forfeit, effective immediately.

“This action follows his unauthorized disclosure of classified information regarding Air Force One’s capabilities to a media outlet,” Parnell said in the post.

“Safeguarding classified information is a non-negotiable duty,” he continued. “Those who violate that trust forfeit the privilege of access and any role requiring it.”

Former high-ranking officials, such as Air Force secretaries, usually retain access to sensitive information after leaving their posts, allowing them to serve as consultants to the current administration or as contractors as needed.

Following his departure as Air Force secretary, Kendall now serves as a national director on the Air & Space Forces Association board and as a nonresident senior fellow at the Center for American Progress.

AFA and CAP did not immediately respond when contacted by Military Times.

Although Parnell did not name a specific publication to which Kendall supposedly shared unauthorized information, the former Air Force secretary has recently been quoted in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, expressing skepticism on the short time frame of the Air Force One’s modification schedule.

In a July article, two sentences in The New York Times are attributed to Kendall, in which he says that a mix of security, communications and support is missing from the jet since “time didn’t permit all the normal Air Force One modifications.”

“With the Iran situation, this could be of concern,” Kendall told the Times. “Frankly, I’m surprised to see this plane used outside the U.S.”

Earlier this month, Kendall was also quoted in a Wall Street Journal article published less than a week before his clearance was revoked, voicing uncertainty about the plane being “maxed out” with more security features fit for presidential use after President Donald Trump announced a month prior that the jet would be sent for upgrades.

The temporary Boeing 747 has faced scrutiny over its use by Trump as the Air Force awaits the 2028 delivery of two Boeing VC-25Bs that have succumbed to scheduling delays and cost overruns.

Trump first traveled within the U.S. in the modified jet in July, but then a week later made a last-minute switch to an older Air Force One, instead, following the NATO summit in Turkey as tensions escalated with Iran.

The president said he flew on the older plane for “old times’ sake,” but also told reporters in Ankara that he was “number one on the kill list” for Iran, which borders Turkey.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.