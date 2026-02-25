President Donald Trump presented Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Slover, a U.S. Army helicopter pilot wounded in the audacious raid that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, with the Medal of Honor on Tuesday during his State of the Union address.

As Slover and his wife entered the chamber, they received a standing ovation and chants of “USA, USA, USA.”

Trump credited Slover for helping plan Operation Absolute Resolve and for serving as the flight lead aboard the first Chinook helicopter to approach Maduro’s heavily fortified Caracas compound under the cover of night.

The president described the mission as “very dangerous” because the enemy “knew we were coming.” The military installation was protected by thousands of soldiers and guarded by Russian and Chinese technology, Trump said, before quipping: “How did that work out? Not too good.”

Slover was repeatedly struck in the leg and hip by hostile fire as he was preparing to land.

“One bullet after another. He absorbed four agonizing shots, shredding his leg into numerous pieces,” Trump continued. Despite his wounds, Slover brought the aircraft and his team back to safety.

“Maduro was the only thing Eric was thinking about,” Trump declared. “Then, even as he was gushing blood which was flowing back down the aisle, [the] helicopter lands at a steep angle.”

Trump noted that Slover continues to recover from his injuries.

The ceremony on Tuesday evening marked the first time a Medal of Honor has been presented during the annual address. Retired Navy Capt. Royce Williams also received the Medal of Honor on Tuesday night for his actions as a fighter pilot during the Korean War.

Tanya Noury is a reporter for Military Times and Defense News, with coverage focusing on the White House and Pentagon.