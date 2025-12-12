Pentagon leaders faced members of Congress on Thursday for the first time since President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard in American cities. During the hearing, held by the Senate Armed Services Committee, Democrats lambasted the mission as an egregious abuse of power by the president, while Republicans contended the effort was “essential” to protect the homeland.

In June, Trump — in response to protests against his immigration policies — announced the Guard would serve as an auxiliary force supporting local and federal law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles. Trump went on to send Guard troops to other cities across the United States, citing a crackdown on crime and immigration.

Mark Ditlevson, principal deputy assistant secretary for homeland defense and Americas security affairs, testified Thursday that the Trump administration had inherited a “troubling state of lawlessness,” and is taking every available opportunity to “restore law and order.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., a combat veteran, condemned the president for deploying thousands of troops “under false pretenses” and turning the U.S. military against Americans.

“Trump has taken our troops away from their core mission just to do his personal bidding: forcing them to patrol tourist areas in D.C. or invade a city where residents are peacefully protesting his inhumane policies,” Duckworth said. “Enabling the president — any president — to send military troops into American cities will have a damaging effect on our nation’s military.”

Duckworth went on to highlight the cost of the deployments, which she claimed is more than $340 million.

But Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker, R-Miss., argued the deployments are “not only appropriate, but essential.”

“In recent years, violent crime, rioting, drug trafficking and heinous gang activity have steadily escalated,” Wicker said. “Current crime rates in our largest cities have become a substantial burden on local and federal law enforcement agencies. Increasingly, these agencies are unable to keep these communities safe.”

“The Guard is uniquely suited to assist with the fight against crime,” he asserted.

The shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members prior to Thanksgiving in Washington hung over the hearing, with each senator expressing their condolences for the death of Spc. Sarah Beckstrom. Her colleague, Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, remains hospitalized and is showing signs of progress.

“I would be remiss at this time if I did not recognize that in trying to restore that law and order, there are costs,” Wicker said.

Guard troops are currently deployed in five American cities: Los Angeles, Chicago, Memphis, Portland and Washington.

Legal battles have since ensued between the Trump administration and Democratic-led states nationwide. Most recently, a judge ruled Trump illegally extended the federalization of the California National Guard in Los Angeles and must relinquish control of the troops to the state. The White House is expected to appeal.

The Department of Defense’s deputy general counsel, Charles Young, testified Thursday that the president is acting in accordance with the law, and insisted the Posse Comitatus Act, which prohibits troops from performing law enforcement on U.S. soil, is not being violated.