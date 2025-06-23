Senate Republicans will try this week to finalize their draft of the budget reconciliation bill before heading into their July 4 break, but numerous legislative obstacles remain.

The measure includes a $150 billion boost in defense spending that White House officials have used in their calculations for military funding increases next fiscal year. If the reconciliation plan doesn’t pass, Pentagon planners would be left with essentially a flat budget from current fiscal year levels, and millions of dollars in questions about what programs to cut.

But the reconciliation measure also includes numerous controversial nondefense cuts that Senate Democrats have vowed to fight. The House version received no support from Democrats, and the Senate revisions are unlikely to pick up any votes from the minority party.

The reconciliation debate has slowed much of the rest of the annual defense budget and policy work on Capitol Hill this year. Neither the House nor Senate Armed Services Committees have yet revealed their initial drafts of the annual defense authorization bill, and the appropriations committees just this week offered their first spending plans for the Defense Department.

Tuesday, June 24 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nominations of Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich to be head of U.S. European Command and Vice Adm. Charles Cooper II to be head of U.S. Central Command.



House Veterans’ Affairs — 10:15 a.m. — 390 Cannon

Transition Programs

Department officials will testify on current military-to-civilian transition programs and areas in need of improvement.



House Administration — 10:30 a.m. — 1310 Longworth

Federal Voting Assistance Program

Defense officials will testify on the Federal Voting Assistance Program and issues with military voting overseas.



Senate Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Navy Budget

Navy Secretary John Phelan and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 124 Dirksen

VA Budget

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 1:15 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The committee will consider several pending bills.

Wednesday, June 25 Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Defense Authorization

Installations officials will testify on the fiscal 2026 defense budget request.



Senate Veterans Affairs — 4 p.m. — 418 Russell

Veterans Crisis Line

Department officials will testify on challenges with the Veterans Crisis Line and current operations.





