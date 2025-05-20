A pair of Republican senators are demanding another investigation into whether former Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley undermined civilian control of the military during his time in office, stating they are not satisfied with past findings.

In a letter to the Defense Department Inspector General, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and Indiana Sen. Jim Banks said the issue is “too important to be swept under the rug” and that Milley “should be held accountable” if he is found to have misused his senior military post.

The move comes about four months after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stripped Milley of his security detail and ordered a similar inspector general investigation into his time as the top uniformed military leader. That review is also considering whether Milley should have his rank reduced post-retirement.

Milley, 66, was hand-picked by Trump for the Joint Chiefs Chairman post in 2019. Their relationship soured after Milley publicly apologized for his appearance alongside Trump during a photo op just outside the White House grounds during civil protests in 2020, calling it an improper endorsement of a political event.

The two also fought privately and publicly over the role of the U.S. military in enforcing laws on American soil. Milley later accused Trump of being a threat to democracy and a “wannabe dictator.”

During his second presidential campaign, Trump suggested that Milley should be executed for various perceived crimes, including talking to Chinese military officials during the presidential transition in 2020. Milley has said those conversations were routine meetings with foreign leaders to reassure them of a peaceful transition in American political power.

In the book “War” written by Bob Woodward and published last fall, Milley expressed concern that Trump could recall him to active duty to put him on trial for treason if he was re-elected to office.

Hegseth’s investigation request included the idea of leveling criminal charges against Milley for his conflicts with Trump.

The inspector general’s office already conducted a review in 2022 into Milley’s actions as Joint Chiefs Chairman but closed the investigation without charges or recommendations for punishment. The senators said that work failed to produce “acceptable answers to our questions,” prompting the request to revisit the issue.

The Defense Department Inspector General does not currently have a Senate-confirmed leader after Trump fired Robert Storch in late January. Acting Inspector General Steven Stebbins is leading the investigation requested by Hegseth.

Before leaving office, President Joe Biden issued a preemptive pardon for Milley, as protection against potential unwarranted prosecution by Trump.

In a statement at that time, Milley thanked Biden for the move.

“After forty-three years of faithful service in uniform to our nation, protecting and defending the Constitution, I do not wish to spend whatever remaining time the Lord grants me fighting those who unjustly might seek retribution for perceived slights,” he said.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.