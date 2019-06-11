WASHINGTON — Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is reminding civilian Defense Department employees and service members not to engage in political activity while on the job.

The warning comes after the Navy was engulfed in controversy over White House pressure to keep the USS John S. McCain out of sight during President Trump’s visit to Japan.

Shanahan sent memos to civilian and military leaders Tuesday saying their mission to protect and defend the nation remains apolitical.

Pentagon tells White House to stop politicizing military The Pentagon has told the White House to stop politicizing the military, amid a furor over a Trump administration order to have the Navy ship named for the late Sen. John McCain hidden from view during a presidential visit.

He says service members must avoid actions that imply Pentagon approval of political candidates or causes. He says civilians should avoid any political activity while on-duty or in federal buildings.