Tuesday, June 18



Senate Commerce — 2:30 p.m. — 253 Russell

Unmanned Aircraft Security

Outside experts will testify before the committee on drone security issues.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

Russia and Ukraine

State Department officials will testify on Russia’s ongoing involvement in Ukraine.



Wednesday, June 19



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitor’s Center H210

School closures

VA and outside experts will testify on the effects of mid-semester school closures.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10:15 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nomination of Kelly Craft to be U.S. representative to the United Nations.



Senate Appropriations Committee — 10:30 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Emergency Supplemental

The committee will mark-up the 2019 Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

VA Emergency Response

VA officials will testify on the department’s Emergency Response and Cache Program.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

U.S.-Iran Policy

Brian Hook, U.S. special representative for Iran, will testify before the committee on current U.S. response to Iran.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 2:30 p.m. — 418 Russell

Veteran suicide prevention

VA and outside experts will testify on current suicide prevention efforts.



Thursday, June 20



Senate Foreign Relations — 9:45 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several nominations, including the new U.S. ambassador to Colombia and the new ambassador to Romania.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Military Sexual Trauma

VA officials will testify on disability benefits for veterans survivors of military sexual trauma.



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

U.S.-Mexico Border deployment

Robert Salesses, deputy assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense integration, will testify the U.S. military deployment to the southern border.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

Pending legislation

The committee will consider several pending bills.



House Foreign Affairs — 3 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

State Department Budget

State Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.

