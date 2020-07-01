Pilot killed in F-16CM Fighting Falcon crash at Shaw Air Force Base

An Air Force pilot was killed late Tuesday night in the crash of an F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. , according to a message on the official Shaw Facebook page.

The aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board when the crash happened at 11:30 p.m., according to the message.

“The name of the pilot is being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification,” according to the message. “Out of respect and consideration for the family, we ask for your patience and to avoid speculation until we release more information.”

