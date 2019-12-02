An F-16 pilot assigned to Kunsan Air Base in South Korea ejected near the base while attempting to land Monday afternoon, the Air Force said.

The Fighting Falcon pilot, who ejected safely and suffered minor injuries, was taken to a medical facility, the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan said in a release. The pilot ejected at about 3:30 p.m. local time near Kunsan’s runway, while trying to conduct what the base said was a routine landing.

Wing Commander Col. Tad Clark suspended all civilian and military flying operations there “to ensure the safety and security of people and assets,” the release said.

A board will investigate the incident, the wing said.

Fighting Falcons have suffered a series of crashes this year.

Another F-16, from Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, crashed southeast of the base in October, and its pilot safely ejected.

An F-16 from Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany also crashed earlier in October, and its pilot ejected with minor injuries.

