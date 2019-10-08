The U.S. military says an F-16 fighter jet has crashed in western Germany. The pilot was able to eject to safety with only minor injuries.

The Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, was conducting a routine training sortie when it crashed, according to the Air Force. Police said the plane came down in the Zemmer area, between the city of Trier and the base. Emergency crews are responding to the incident at this time.

F-16 fighter crashes into California warehouse, pilot ejects An F-16 fighter jet crashed Thursday into a warehouse just outside March Air Reserve Base in California, sending a dozen people to hospitals for evaluation after they were exposed to debris, authorities said.

Angela Watson, a spokeswoman for the base, confirmed the plane crashed around 3 p.m. Tuesday and the pilot was safe. She had no immediate details about the cause of the crash.