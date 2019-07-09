The Air Force has selected 3,731 field grade officers for promotion in a variety of categories and ranks.

Lists of selectees, released Tuesday by the Air Force Personnel Center, include 20 judge advocates chosen for promotion to colonel and 83 judge advocates chosen for promotion to major.

They also include 1,245 Line of the Air Force officers selected for promotion to lieutenant colonel, 2,351 LAF officers selected for major, and 32 medical service corps officers chosen for promotion to lieutenant colonel.

The Air Force details its plan to overhaul the way officers are promoted These six new categories would replace the current Line of the Air Force category, which encompasses about 87 percent of the service’s officers.

The in-the-zone selection rate for LAF majors was about 98 percent, but the lieutenant colonel competition was stiffer, with an in-the-zone selection rate of 71.3 percent.

The O-5 selection rate for medical service corps officers was 67.6 percent in the zone.

The major JAG selection rate was 92 percent, but the colonel selection rate for JAGs was 45.5 percent.