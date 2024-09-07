For over half my life, I’ve served our country. Before representing Texas’ 23rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, I served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years.

My grandfather, Jesus Antonio Pena, was a World War II Army veteran and later worked at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He served 30 years as a civil servant on base as an electrician, which propelled our family into the middle class through his service. When my grandfather passed, life dealt me a tough hand. I have lived on my own since I was 15, working two or three jobs at a time to keep my head above water. When I was a half-credit away from graduating high school, I dropped out.

I always knew I was going to serve. I went to the Army recruiter first, and they turned me away because I didn’t have a high school diploma or a GED. My cousin, who was in the Navy, suggested I meet with a Navy recruiter. The thought never crossed my mind, as I didn’t know how to swim and had no interest in becoming a sailor. With a little convincing, I met with a Navy recruiter in San Antonio — that decision changed the course of my life. A few weeks later, I was pushed into the deep end of the pool and learned how to swim at Naval Station Great Lakes.

As a cryptologist in the Navy, I went on to serve five years in Iraq and Afghanistan and deployed throughout the Middle East and Asia. I received my high school diploma while stationed at NAS Pensacola, Florida, and my master’s degree while in service as I rose through the ranks from E1 to E9 as master chief petty officer.

The men and women I served with had their own life stories, but the common denominator that tied us together was our love of country. For young Americans who embody the spirit of patriotism, want to work hard, and answer a higher calling — the military is an excellent path with endless opportunities.

Unfortunately, our military is currently facing a recruitment and retention crisis. In fiscal 2023, three military service branches — the Army, Navy and Air Force — failed to meet recruitment goals.

As a master chief, I never judged my fellow sailors based on their race, religion, ethnicity, or other personal attributes. Merit rules the day and the drive to propel our mission forward is the most important aspect of the job. After all, I joined the Navy through a program that allowed individuals to enlist without a high school degree.

Earlier this year, the Navy announced that it is bringing back a similar program — opening the door for more young recruits to begin a career in the military. Through the addition of several new recruiting programs, the Navy was able to hit its recruitment goal for this year. I urge all service branches to consider a similar strategy.

That said, recruiting new service members is only half the battle. We must also focus on retaining the talent we already have in our military. Poor quality of life is a deciding factor in leaving any employer. Living conditions, access to healthy food, child care, housing maintenance and a lack of clean workspaces have pushed many talented service members to find other opportunities. The men and women who answered the call to serve deserve better initiatives to improve their quality of life.

As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I have worked extensively to secure funding that will advance this goal for our veterans, service members and their families. One of the initiatives I have championed is an increase in the Family Separation Allowance, or FSA, from $250 to $400 per month. This vital change, enacted as part of the fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, represented the first increase in two decades for military families separated as a result of duty station assignments. This long-overdue adjustment ensures our military families receive the support they deserve during challenging times of separation.

Throughout our history, multiple generations of service members have joined the ranks to fight for our freedoms. I have not lost sight of the fact that pages of my story would have looked very different had I not been given the opportunity to enlist.

The Navy is the only service to date that has reopened the option to recruit those who lack a high school diploma but are otherwise qualified to join the service. For the sake of military readiness, I encourage all services to follow suit. You never know when the next recruit may become a leader in the service or walk the halls of Congress.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales represents Texas’ 23rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Gonzales is the highest-ranked enlisted service member to ever serve in Congress.