MCRD San Diego’s Facebook name just changed to ‘Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’

Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego’s typically buttoned up Facebook page spiraled out of control Thursday evening, and no one can figure out what in the name of the angel Moroni is going on.

Bogged down by technical difficulties and a little dash of Joseph Smith persuasion, the official designation of the page mysteriously swapped its usual name for the completely-out-of-left-field label of “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

What had happened was... (MCRD Facebook)

No reasons have been provided as to how or why the switch occurred. Additionally, the page’s moderator appears to be unable to reverse the page’s religious conversion.

“Important Notice!” a recent post from Brigham Young, or MCRD San Diego, read. Who even knows anymore?

“This is the official page for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. We are experiencing difficulties with the name of our page, and we are in the process of addressing the situation. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Please stay informed on our official page for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.”

To no surprise, commenters had a field day.

“The Few. The Proud. The Mormons,” one wrote.

“You dont have to attend a church service, but you are going!!! - Every D.I.” another commented.

“There’s a Lance Corporal somewhere who just became a PFC,” noted another.

This is truly a delightful conundrum we should all hope remains unsolvable.

For now, continue to enjoy everything that makes Marine Corps recruit training one of the nation’s more respected pedagogical institutions — all brought to you by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Blessings.