More Idaho National Guard soldiers tapped for COVID-19 help

1 hour ago
An Idaho Army National Guardsman directs a driver during a COVID-19 screening at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group Meridian Health Plaza Urgent Care, Meridian, Idaho, Nov. 19, 2020. (Ryan White/Idaho National Guard)

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has authorized another 150 Idaho National Guard soldiers to help medical facilities battle the coronavirus.

The Republican governor on Friday added the soldiers to the 100 he activated last month to help the state deal with surging infections and deaths.

The 250 soldiers help with mobile testing support, facility decontamination and COVID-19 screenings. They are also helping at food banks.

State officials say nearly 120,000 Idaho residents have been infected, and there have been 1,151 deaths. The positivity rate for those getting tested is 20 percent, well above the 5 percent or less state officials want.

