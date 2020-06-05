Guardsman removed from DC mission after FBI said troop ‘expressed white supremacist ideology’ online

An Ohio National Guard member was removed from the mission in Washington, D.C., after the FBI uncovered information that they expressed white supremacist ideology on the internet prior to the assignment.

The individual will likely be removed from the Guard, as well, said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who announced an investigation into the individual’s actions.

“While I fully support everyone’s right to free speech, Guardsmen and women are sworn to protect all of us, regardless of race, ethnic background, or religion,” DeWine said in a statement Friday afternoon. “Our Ohio National Guard members are in a position of trust and authority during times of crisis, and anyone who displays malice toward specific groups of Americans has no place.”

The National Guard Bureau deferred comments to Ohio Guard officials, who did not immediately responded to requests seeking the individuals name, rank and service branch.

DeWine said Guard officials and the state’s department of public safety are now cooperating with the FBI, and the individual under investigation has been suspended from all missions.

“Following due process, it is highly likely that this individual will be permanently removed” from the Guard, said DeWine.

The governor added that he directed Ohio Guard commander Maj. Gen. John C. Harris, Jr. to establish a procedure so “occurrences like this do not happen in the future.”

About 100 Ohio Guardsmen were sent to D.C. to assist federal and local police during widespread protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who prosecutors say was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer who had his knee on Floyd’s throat.

More than one-third of all active-duty troops and more than half of minority service members say they have personally witnessed examples of white nationalism or ideological-driven racism among the military’s ranks in recent months, according to a survey of 1,630 active-duty Military Times subscribers last fall.

The 2019 survey found that 36 percent of troops who responded have seen evidence of white supremacist and racist ideologies in the military, a significant rise from the year before, when only 22 percent — about 1 in 5 — reported the same in the 2018 poll.