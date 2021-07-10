An Air Force Reserve test pilot, who had served 16 years in the Marine Corps, died at about 7:50 p.m. Monday in a traffic accident near Panamint Valley, California, according to a Thursday news release from Edwards Air Force Base.

Maj. Aaron “Amber” Frey, 42, from Evergreen, Colorado, was assigned to the 370th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards. He also served as an F-16 test pilot instructor for the Air Force Test Pilot School and an F-35 test pilot for the 461st Flight Test Squadron at Edwards.

Frey joined the Marine Corps in 2004, and deployed to Afghanistan twice during his 16 years in the Corps, according to a GoFundMe page established for his family. While still a Marine he graduated from the Air Force Test Pilot School and was assigned to the 461st FLTS. He joined the Air Force Reserve about a year ago.

Marine Corps Maj. Aaron Frey, 461st Flight Test Squadron, speaks with Jim Kristo, 461st FLTS, while seated in an F-35B in January 2017 during tests of a chemical/biological pilot ensemble. (Brad White/Air Force)

“Amber was a loving husband, father of 2 kiddos, a wingman, friend, warrior, and talented Airmen,” his GoFundMe page said.

“He was the happiest person around and made everyone’s life brighter.” Edwards Air Force Base officials said in a statement. “He had the most recognizable radio voice that brought smiles to all who heard him talk on the radio.”

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. A memorial service is planned for July 16 at Edwards.

