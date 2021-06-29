GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Grand Forks Air Force Base has a new commander.

Col. Timothy Curry took over the top spot from Col. Cameron Pringle during a change of command ceremony Monday for the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. Pringle was named commander of the Grand Forks base in June 2019, the same month Curry took over as vice commander.

Curry has been in charge of organizing, training, and equipping the base’s RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft fleet. He has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal.

Curry graduated from the United State Air Force Academy in 1999, He has earned three master’s degrees, in strategic intelligence, military strategy and pastoral counseling,