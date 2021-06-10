Kansas National Guard airman who died in Humvee accident identified

SALINA, Kan. — Authorities identified on Thursday Staff Sgt. Wesley Kubie as the Kansas Air National Guard airman who was killed when a Humvee overturned during a training accident.

The 30-year-old Salina man was among members of the Salina-based 284th Air Support Operations Squadron who were training Tuesday afternoon at the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range near Salina, the Adjutant General’s Department said in a news release.

Kubie was evacuated by helicopter and died on the way to a Wichita hospital.

The two airmen who were injured in that single-vehicle rollover accident were identified Thursday as Staff Sgt. Jaden Johnson, 23, of Salina and Staff Sgt. Cole Frederick, 28, of Topeka. Both are being treated at the Salina hospital.

The cause of the accident is not known and an investigation is ongoing.

“We’ve initiated support teams who are well-trained and equipped to provide assistance to those affected by this tragedy,” said Col. Jason Knobbe, commander of the 184th Wing in Wichita.