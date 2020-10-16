Shaw airman charged in connection with shooting deaths in Myrtle Beach

Senior Airman Samuel Alexander Frye, Jr., who is stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, was charged Oct. 15 with accessory after the fact of felony or murder, according to local authorities.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the charges stem from an Oct. 12 shooting at Allen’s Food Market in South Carolina. According to local news outlet WMBF News, two victims — Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods — were killed and several others suffered injuries.

Myrtle Beach is about 106 miles east of the base.

Frye joined the service in April 2018 and is assigned to the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron based out of Shaw, Air Force Personnel Center officials told Air Force Times. Information was not available regarding personal decorations, but the command said the info may not be complete or up to date.

It’s unclear whether Frye is currently in police custody, but WMBF News reports he had a bail hearing on deck for Friday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The police department said in a Facebook post late Thursday that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.