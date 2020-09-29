A juvenile in a stolen car causes brief lockdown at McConnell Air Force Base

WICHITA, Kan. — A juvenile in a stolen car who refused to stop at a security gate caused a lockdown at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita early Tuesday, base officials said.

Security measures at the base stopped the vehicle and the juvenile fled on foot but was caught a short time later, the base said in a news release.

All the entry gates were closed and everyone on base was advised to stay indoors about 6 a.m. The gates were reopened about 8 a.m.

Investigators were questioning the suspect to determine a possible motive.