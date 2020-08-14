Lt. Gen. Allvin nominated to become vice chief of staff, receive fourth star

Lt. Gen. David Allvin has been nominated to receive his forth star and to become the Air Force’s next vice chief of staff.

The Pentagon announced in a release Friday that Defense Secretary Mark Esper had nominated Allvin. He is currently director of strategy, plans and policy for the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, and a senior member of the United States delegation to the United Nations Military Staff Committee.

Allvin graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1986 and is a command pilot with more than 4,600 flight hours in more than 30 aircraft, including the F-15, F-16, KC-135, C-17 and C-130. He has 800 flight hours as a test pilot.

He has also commanded squadrons and wings, including the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma from 2007 to 2009. Allvin also commanded the 438th Air Expeditionary Wing in Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2010 and 2011, during which time he also served as the commanding general of NATO Air Training Command.

If Allvin is confirmed, he would succeed Gen. Stephen “Seve” Wilson as vice chief of staff. Wilson has served in that role since July 2016 and is the longest serving vice chief of staff in Air Force history.

As vice chief, Allvin would serve alongside the newly sworn in Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown.

Esper also nominated Maj. Gen. James Dawkins to receive his third star and to become the Air Force’s deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration at the Pentagon. Dawkins is now director of global power programs in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics.