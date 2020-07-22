Kunsan airman who died after being found unresponsive in dorm room identified

The airman from the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base in South Korea who died on Monday has been identified as Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Arndt.

Arndt, 35, was found unresponsive at approximately 8:50 a.m. local time on July 20 in his dorm room before he was pronounced dead roughly 20 minutes later, according to the Air Force. He was a section chief in Aircraft Fuels System with the 8th Maintenance Squadron.

It’s unclear how long Arndt had been stationed at Kunsan, and the 8th Fighter Wing did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Air Force Times.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Tech. Sgt. Arndt,” Col. Christopher Hammond, 8th Fighter Wing commander, said in an Air Force news release. “On behalf of the Wolf Pack, I offer our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and fellow Airmen.”

Maj. Bryan Kloepper, 8th MXS commander, expressed similar sentiments.

“During his tour, Joshua immediately made an impression on those around him as he diligently led his section and worked to improve the unit, while making those around him better,” Kloepper said. “The love, care and friendship he offered those around him are irreplaceable, and we’ll never forget his friendly, welcoming smile. He made a lasting impact on us all and will truly be missed.”

The Air Force said an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death.