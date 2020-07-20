Your Air Force

Kunsan airman found dead in dorm

An F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, flies during a training exercise Oct. 4, 2019, out of Kadena Air Base, Japan. (Senior Airman Matthew Seefeldt/Air Force)

An airman from the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base in South Korea was found unresponsive in a dorm room Monday morning, and declared dead shortly afterwards.

The airman was found at about 8:50 a.m. local time, according to a release from Kunsan. Emergency responders arrived, and about 20 minutes later, pronounced the airman dead.

The airman has not yet been identified, pending notification of the family.

The death is under investigation, the base said, and further details will be announced.

Kunsan, the home to the 8th Fighter Wing, has about 2,800 airmen, 110 Army soldiers, 20 American civilians and about 420 local employees working there.

The 8th has about 45 F-16s assigned to it. Kunsan is also home to the Army’s 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery, which operates Patriot missile batteries.

