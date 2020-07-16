Your Air Force

Air Force releases master sergeant promotion list

52 minutes ago

The Air Force on Thursday released the list of airmen who will be promoted to master sergeant this year.

The Air Force Personnel Center last week announced that 4,649 airmen had been selected for promotion to E-7, or 20.86 percent of those who were eligible.

The average overall score for airmen who were selected was 390. Their average time in grade was 3.58 years, and their average time in service was 13.77 years.

Selectees will begin to be promoted on Aug. 1, according to their promotion sequence number.

The list of selectees can be found here.

About

Stephen Losey covers leadership and personnel issues as the senior reporter for Air Force Times. He comes from an Air Force family, and his investigative reports have won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover Air Force operations against the Islamic State.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments