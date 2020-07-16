Air Force releases master sergeant promotion list

The Air Force on Thursday released the list of airmen who will be promoted to master sergeant this year.

The Air Force Personnel Center last week announced that 4,649 airmen had been selected for promotion to E-7, or 20.86 percent of those who were eligible.

After coronavirus-driven delay, Air Force selects 4,649 for master sergeant The travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus forced the Air Force to delay this year's master sergeant promotion board.

The average overall score for airmen who were selected was 390. Their average time in grade was 3.58 years, and their average time in service was 13.77 years.

Selectees will begin to be promoted on Aug. 1, according to their promotion sequence number.

The list of selectees can be found here.