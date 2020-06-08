Four injured as C-130H overruns runway at Iraq base

Four service members were injured Monday when a C-130H Hercules overran the runway while landing at Camp Taji, Iraq, and crashed into a wall, sparking a fire.

The service members’ injuries were not life-threatening, and they are being treated at the base’s medical facility, according to a release by Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.

The task force, which is in charge of anti-Islamic State operations in the Middle East, said enemy action is not suspected, and that the accident is under investigation.

The C-130 is now deployed to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, the release said.

The crash at the base, which is north of Baghdad, happened at about 10:10 p.m. Iraq time, the release said. The plane sustained structural damage, and a small fire broke out.

The air field’s crash, fire and rescue team responded within four minutes, the release said.

“The quick actions of the airfield crash, fire and rescue team helped patients, and limited damage to equipment and infrastructure,” the release said.