F-15 makes emergency landing at Joint Base Andrews after malfunction

An F-15 was forced to divert to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and make an emergency landing after an in-flight malfunction Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, Andrews said that at about 1:30 p.m., the aircraft carried out emergency procedures and landed at the base. The pilot was not injured, Andrews said, and military operations at the base were unaffected.

The base would not say what kind of malfunction the F-15 experienced, and said the incident remains under investigation.

The F-15′s flight was not related to the Washington-area flyover of the Air Force’s Thunderbirds and Navy’s Blue Angels demonstration teams, which took place about an hour and a half earlier, Andrews said.

The Thunderbirds fly F-16s and the Blue Angels fly F-18s.