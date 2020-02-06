Your Air Force

468 officers selected for major and colonel, 145 enlisted for supplemental promotion

The wife of an airman, selected for promotion to colonel, pins on his eagles. The Air Force on Feb. 6 released the list of 453 officers selected for promotion to colonel. (Tech. Sgt. Mark Orders-Woempner/Air Force)

The Air Force on Thursday announced the names of 468 field grade officers who have been selected for promotion, and 145 enlisted airmen selected for supplemental promotion.

The selectees include 449 lieutenant colonels chosen for promotion to colonel, and 19 chaplains who will promoted from captain to major. The colonel selectees include 427 officers in the Line of the Air Force, six chaplains and 16 nurses.

The Air Force Personnel Center said in a Monday release that senior raters would be told beforehand which of their officers had been selected for promotion, so they could be notified by their chain of command.

Among colonel selectees, 395 were selected in the promotion zone, for a selection rate of 52 percent. There were 13 officers chosen above-the-zone, or later than normal, out of 702 who were considered, resulting in a 1.9 percent selection rate.

Among the 2,366 officers considered for early, or below-the-zone promotions, there were 45 selected, for a selection rate of 1.9 percent. The Air Force is preparing to do away with below-the-zone promotions for lieutenant colonels and colonels later this year.

For chaplains selected for promotion to major, 18 of the 20 eligible were chosen, resulting in a 90 percent selection rate. One out of the three chaplains considered for above-the-zone promotion was selected.

AFPC also chose 136 enlisted airmen for supplemental promotion to staff sergeant, eight airmen for promotion to technical sergeant, and one for promotion to master sergeant.

The list of colonel selectees can be found here.

The list of major selectees can be found here.

The list of enlisted supplemental promotions can be found here.

