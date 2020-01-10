Your Air Force

Two airmen found dead in Spangdahlem dorm

7 minutes ago
Two airmen were found dead in a dorm room at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany Jan. 9. (Airman 1st Class Zachary Hada/Air Force)

Two airmen were found dead in a dormitory room at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany Thursday evening.

In a release Friday, the base said the airmen were found unresponsive at about 6:30 p.m. Emergency responders arrived, but the airmen were pronounced dead at about 6:50 p.m.

Spangdahlem said their names will not be released until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified.

The release said their deaths are now under investigation, and more details will be released later.

Spangdahlem is the home of the 52nd Fighter Wing, which operates F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters trained to perform enemy air defense suppression.

