Saucier has been charged with three specifications of a violation of Article 112a of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, according to a charge sheet released by the academy. Saucier is accused of wrongfully using cocaine between roughly Nov. 11 and Nov. 25, 2018. He also is accused of wrongfully possessing an unidentified amount of cocaine on or about Dec. 17, 2018, with the intent to distribute it. And Saucier is accused of wrongfully possessing marijuana, also with the intent to distribute it, at about the same time.