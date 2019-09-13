Two people in a small Cessna aircraft belonging to the March Air Reserve Base Aero Club walked away after suffering a mishap Thursday while landing at Hemet-Ryan Airport in California’s Riverside County.

Hemet Fire Department said the crash occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the end of a dirt runway, local news outlet My Valley reports.

Hemet Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Kuhlman said the single-engine aircraft took off from March Air Reserve Base but fell forward during the final portion of its landing and took a plunge forward and landed on its roof in an area with soft soil, according to My Valley.

The aircraft’s two occupants exited the plane before the fire department and paramedics arrived at the scene. Neither were hospitalized, and a lacerated elbow was the only injury sustained by one of the passengers.

A spokesman for March told Air Force Times the aircraft was apparently affected by the wind at the end of the runway and toppled over, although investigators were still on the scene.